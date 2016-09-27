Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.N), one of the largest U.S. title insurers, is close to reaching a deal with activist investor Starboard Value LP over the composition of its board of directors, two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal would come as Stewart Information has sought to appease restless investors over its declining revenue. It has already added three new directors over the last three years, eliminated its dual-class shares and raised dividends.

The settlement with Starboard would involve replacing four sitting directors of its nine-member board, including cousins Malcolm Morris and Stewart Morris, who served as co-CEOs from 2000 to November 2011, the sources said this week.

Malcolm's son, Matt, is the company's CEO and represents the fifth generation of the company's founding family to lead it.

The identities of the two other directors being considered for replacement, and the four new board members who would fill their seats, could not be learned.

The sources declined to be identified because the talks are confidential, and cautioned that the settlement terms could change, or that the deal could be abandoned altogether.

Stewart Information and Starboard declined to comment.

Houston-based Stewart Information, which has a market capitalisation of $1.1 billion, has been a steady target of activist investors, with Engine Capital LP and Bulldog Investors previously pressuring the company.

Starboard, which also cut a deal with Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) earlier this year that gave it seats on the U.S. internet company's board, acquired a 9.9 percent stake of Stewart last month, and said in a regulatory filing it would speak to the company about "potential business combinations or dispositions."

Stewart Information has also been trying to fend off attacks from another hedge fund. In July, Foundation Asset Management disclosed a 5.6 percent stake in the company. It then called for a special meeting to remove Malcolm and Stewart Morris from the board and replace them with two of its nominees.

Foundation's nominees were Ernest Smith, a former executive with Fidelity National Financial, and Roslyn Payne, president of real estate venture capital firm Jackson Street Partners and a former board member at First American Financial Corp. Stewart Information said at the time it would review the request.

In August, Stewart Information filed its own preliminary proxy materials asking shareholders to reject Foundation's special meeting request.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)