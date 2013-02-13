LONDON Financial markets have already priced in that the UK will lose its prized triple-A credit rating, the head of the country's debt agency said on Wednesday.

"We are aware that a number of the rating agencies do have us on some form of negative outlook," Robert Stheeman, chief executive at the UK Debt Management Office told Reuters Television.

"We are aware and so is the rest of the world, which means it's most likely that any such move, I would have thought, has now been fully priced in to the market."

Stheeman added that with the number of top-rated debt issuers declining, any future downgrade would not deter investors from buying UK gilts.

UK debt is currently rated AAA by all three major rating agencies, but two have a negative outlook for the sovereign. Recent economic stagnation and poor progress in cutting spending led a majority of economists polled by Reuters in January to expect a downgrade this year.

Gilt yields have steadily risen over the last six months as investors who bought UK bonds looking for a safe alternative to euro zone debt have unwound their positions as the crisis in Europe has eased and appetite for higher yielding debt has returned.

The Bank of England currently holds about 37 percent of the free-float of conventional gilts in issue.

But Stheeman said ultimately the market for UK gilts could benefit from reduced stress in the euro zone.

"We, actually, in the UK do potentially stand to benefit from an improved outlook in the euro zone, from if you like, less of distressed buying of UK government assets. I'd rather people bought our gilts because they felt they were fundamentally a good investment, rather than thinking 'we cannot buy anything else'," he said.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)