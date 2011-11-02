LONDON Asset manager St. James's Place booked a 13 percent rise in new business to 153.9 million pounds in its fiscal third quarter to end-September, beating analyst expectations despite turbulent markets.

Net inflows rose by 100 million pounds to 800 million pounds year on year while funds under management dropped 8 percent over the quarter to 26.7 billion pounds in line with consensus estimates, the company said in a trading update on Wednesday.

"Market uncertainty has affected timing of clients' investment decisions; we are not immune from that," David Bellamy, chief executive said.

While noting some nervousness among its investors in the face of escalating economic concern and the unresolved eurozone debt crisis, St. James's (SJP.L) said it continued to retain 95 percent of its client's cash.

(Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Sinead Cruise)