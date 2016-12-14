Britain's Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L) named Warwick Brady as deputy chief executive officer, bringing on the former chief operating officer at European airline easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) to help it grow its aviation business.

Warwick would join Stobart's board following its general meeting in June 2017, the company said.

Stobart has been trying to grow its aviation unit, as well as its energy and rail units, since it sold in early 2014 a majority interest in its then core transport and distribution business that was known for its iconic green and red trucks.

Warwick comes with extensive commercial and management experience, especially in the aviation industry where he has also worked with companies such as Ryanair (RYA.I) and India's Kingfisher Airlines.

The news of Warwick's appointment comes just weeks after Stobart said it had terminated talks with rival Irish regional airline CityJet over a potential deal to sell ownership of its aviation unit Stobart Air.

The Irish Times and Irish Independent newspapers had previously reported that Stobart was close to a deal to merge Stobart Air and CityJet and was restructuring its business in anticipation of a deal.

