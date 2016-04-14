Stock Spirits Group Plc (STCK.L) returned to profit in the first quarter in its key Poland market, with the group reporting a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue.

Stock Spirits, known for Czysta de Luxe vodka, reported core profits from Poland, which accounts for more than half its total sales, following a loss in the corresponding period last year.

Shares in the London-listed company rose as much as 8 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Market value share in Poland in the month of February stood at 27.2 percent, a shade higher from 27 percent by the end of December.

The largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits last week sought to remove the vodka maker's chief executive and named its own nominees to the board to give the company "fresh perspectives" to tackle weakness in Poland.

Stock Spirits said it would shift the date of its annual general meeting to May 23 from May 17 in order to "respond fully to the recent statements made by a shareholder."

Western Gate, which owns a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits, nominated two European drinks industry veterans to stand as independent directors at its annual meeting.

It had also proposed that Stock Spirits hire an executive search firm to find a replacement for CEO Chris Heath.

The London-listed company said revenue rose to 55.3 million euros (£43.99 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 42.7 million euros last year.

