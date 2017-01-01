Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
NEW YORK European blue-chip stocks Nestle (NESN.S), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Novartis (NOVN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L) are expected to be among the best income-producing stocks of 2017, Barron's said in a report.
Many European companies offering dividends finished in the red, hurt by the rise in the U.S. dollar, Barron's said, noting that valuations have gotten more reasonable and dividend yields have grown.
The European companies were listed as part of Barron's annual list of best income ideas, which this year looked at 10 different sectors, including electric utilities, master-limited partnerships and municipal bonds.
In the U.S. market, electric utilities such as Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) including Simon Property Group (SPG.N) offer good income-generating opportunities in 2017, Barron's reported. Utility Sempra Energy (SRE.N) and REITs Boston Properties (BXP.N) and Equity Residential (EQR.N) also made the Barron's list.
Treasuries, telecoms and master-limited partnerships are less appealing, Barron's said.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.