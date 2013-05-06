HELSINKI Intel Corp's security software division McAfee said it plans to buy Finland's network firewall maker Stonesoft Oyj for around $389 million (249 million pounds) in cash, a 128 percent premium to the company's stock market value at Friday's close.

The move comes as a slump in the PC industry hurts security software sales. Microsoft Corp's Windows 8, launched in late October, was bundled with free anti-virus software - another blow for the industry.

The tender offer for Stonesoft shares was 4.50 euros per share, compared with their closing price on Friday of 1.97 euros.

