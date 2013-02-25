(Corrects gas cut in second paragraph from June 29, not June 26)

LONDON Feb 25 The trading arm of EDF Energy plans to idle its storage facility at Hole House in Cheshire, England, for maintenance from June 29 to July 15, it said in a market message on Monday.

Gas import and export capacity will be reduced to zero from 0600 GMT on June 29 until 0600 GMT, July 15, it said, citing planned maintenance and inspections as the cause.

The facility can store 100 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas with a flow rate of 8 mcm/day, figures from EDF Trading show. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)