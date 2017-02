HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) said on Monday it would start restaffing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms that were evacuated because of Tropical Storm Debby.

"This process will begin with our westernmost facilities and continue in coming days. Crews will then move to safely resume oil and natural gas production and drilling operations," BP said.

BP operates seven platforms and is the largest oil producer in the Gulf.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by John Wallace)