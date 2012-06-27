U.S. oil and gas producers had restarted most Gulf of Mexico production on Wednesday at that had been shut for Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to disrupt Gulf energy operations, as the storm's remnants moved into the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Tuesday that 3.21 percent of the Gulf's oil output, down from 18.1 percent on Tuesday, and 3.64 percent of natgas production per day, down from 17.2 percent on Tuesday, was shut in, reflecting post-storm restarts.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for a little more than 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 40 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, one to three of them into major storms.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) - Restarted gas-only Independence Hub, will restart Neptune when conclude minor maintenance work. Had already restarted two other oil and gas platforms shut for Debby, Marco Polo and Constitution.

Apache Corp (APA.N) - Restaffing and restarting shallow-water production platforms in the Central gulf, with the same planned for those further east.

BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) - Shenzi and Neptune platforms restarted.

BP (BP.L) - Restaffing platforms, production to resume.

Chevron Corp (CVX.N) - Says "some" production affected by Tropical Storm Debby, but only evacuated non-essential workers.

Conoco (COP.N) - Magnolia platform restarted.

Exxon (XOM.N) - Restaffed, resuming normal Gulf operations.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) Three platforms restaffed, production restarted.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) - Restarting shut production, restaffing evacuated operations.

Williams Cos (WMB.N) - ENI (ENI.MI)-operated Devil's Tower platform restarting.

