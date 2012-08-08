A woman sits on her bicycle in the rain, as Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on the Mexican coast, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

CHETUMAL, Mexico Tropical storm Ernesto weakened on Wednesday as it dumped heavy rains over Mexico's southern Yucatan peninsula and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it was expected to regain some strength, but hurricane warnings were called off.

The storm spared major tourist areas on the Yucatan coast from a direct hit, landing in sparsely populated low-lying jungle late on Tuesday. It made land as a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to emerge on Wednesday night over the southern Bay of Campeche, where state oil company Pemex has port facilities and offshore platforms, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

The storm is likely to regain some strength over the Gulf of Mexico, but a hurricane warning for the western Gulf coast had been replaced with a lower-grade hurricane watch, the hurricane center said.

The ports of Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas, two of Mexico's three main oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, were closed as Ernesto approached, port authorities said.

"The prognosis is to be operational again on Thursday," said Dos Bocas official Guadalupe Perez. "But we don't know when it will open. It depends on the size of the waves."

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.

A Pemex representative said all the company's facilities in the area were operating normally, including the oil fields of Cantarell and Ku Maloob Zaap, which account for just over half of Mexico's oil production of about 2.5 million barrels per day.

The Minatitlan refinery, which processes 185,000 bpd, is also in the area.

Ernesto's top sustained wind speed fell to 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour) and it was moving 15 mph (24 kph) to the west over the southern portion of the Yucatan peninsula.

Winds blew down trees and knocked out power in some small towns in Campeche state, a civil protection official said.

NO REPORTS OF INJURIES

The storm landed on the Mexican coast near the town of Mahahual, 40 miles (65 km) north of Chetumal, the capital of Quintana Roo state.

Quintana Roo Governor Roberto Borge said there were no reports of injuries in the state, which is accustomed to major storms.

About 2,500 people were evacuated from Chetumal up the coast to Tulum in an area known for its scuba diving and eco-tourism attractions.

Some 90 people took shelter in a high school in Chetumal, where the storm flooded streets and knocked down trees.

"It was frightening, the winds were very strong all night," said 37-year-old Olivia Cuellar, who stayed overnight in the shelter with her three small children. "I imagine (my house) is damaged, we do not have very good houses here," she said.

The major tourist resort of Cancun, 230 miles (380 km) to the north of Chetumal, was devastated in 2005 by Hurricane Wilma, the most intense storm ever recorded in the Atlantic, but it saw only heavy rains from Ernesto.

A hurricane watch was in effect along the coast of Veracruz state on the Gulf of Mexico.

Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm), and possibly 12 inches (30 cm) in some areas, was expected over Belize and northern Guatemala, the Yucatan peninsula and the states of Tabasco and Veracruz.

August and September are usually the most active months of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

(Additional reporting by Isela Serrano in Cancun and Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; editing by Vicki Allen and Mohammad Zargham)