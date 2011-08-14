MIAMI Tropical Storm Gert, the seventh named storm of an active 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Atlantic on Sunday and headed towards Bermuda, where authorities issued a tropical storm warning.

Bermuda, a British overseas territory which is a global reinsurance hub, is frequently buffeted by storms and hurricanes sweeping across the Atlantic from June to November. But it is well prepared and storm fatalities are rare there.

At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Gert was packing winds of 65 km per hour and was located about 440 km south southeast of Bermuda, moving northwestwards.

"The centre of Gert will approach Bermuda tonight or early Monday," the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said, adding the storm was expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours.

The NHC five-day forecast showed Gert's projected track would keep it out in the open Atlantic Ocean well away from the U.S. east coast.

Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert at private forecaster Weather Underground, said in his blog on Sunday the 2011 season so far was seeing an unusual number of weak tropical cyclones.

This year is nevertheless forecast to be a busy hurricane season.

Late on Saturday, Tropical Storm Franklin, which formed briefly earlier in the weekend as the sixth named storm of the 2011 Atlantic season, lost its tropical cyclone characteristics over the North Atlantic.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, forecasters were watching a low pressure trough located 680 km northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The NHC gave it a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, saying conditions were only marginally favourable for it to develop.

(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Eric Beech)