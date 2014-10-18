Bermuda is in the northern portion of the large eye of dangerous Hurricane Gonzalo, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday evening.

"The eye of Gonzalo will continue to move over Bermuda for the next couple of hours," the NHC said.

"Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge expected again after the eye passes," it added.

Gonzalo is now a strong Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kmph), the NHC said.

Slow weakening is forecast after Gonzalo moves past Bermuda Friday night and faster weakening is forecast to begin on Saturday once the hurricane moves over cool waters, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

