HOUSTON Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut down production and evacuated their energy infrastructure on Saturday as the first named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to disrupt operations, Tropical Storm Debby, churned in the basin.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said on Saturday that 7.8 percent, or 107,602 barrels per day, of the Gulf's oil output and 8.16 percent, or 367 million cubic feet of natgas production per day was shut in.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for a little more than 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 40 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, one to three of them major storms.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) - Shut in production, fully evacuated four oil and gas platforms.

Apache Corp (APA.N) - Evacuated non-essential workers, no production impact.

BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) - Evacuated all workers, shut in production.

BP (BP.L) Shutting in production, increasing worker evacuations

Chevron Corp (CVX.N) - Evacuating some non-essential workers, no production impact.

ConocoPhillips (COP.N) - Evacuated non-essential workers, no production impact.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) Evacuated non-essential workers, no production impact.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao and Todd Eastham)