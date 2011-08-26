Oil terminals, refineries, pipelines, plants and other energy infrastructure from the Carolinas to Rhode Island braced for Hurricane Irene on Friday.

The major Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph (175 kph) roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the U.S. East Coast by the weekend.

Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not threaten significant U.S. crude oil and natural gas production.

The Department of Energy calls the refining region PADD 1. It is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of its fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe.

But seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per day of refining capacity - 73 percent of the 1.7 million bpd total in PADD 1 - are in the storm's projected path.

OIL REFINERIES

* National Petrochemical and Refiners Association says East Coast refiners are cutting back run rates in case they have to shut because of Irene. Decisions expected late Friday. Refiners say operations normal. Total capacity in PADD 1 is 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), most on or near coast.

Company Location Capacity (bpd) Status

ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 190,000 Monitoring

ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238,000 Monitoring

Hess Port Reading, NJ 70,000 Monitoring

Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194,000 Monitoring

Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000 Monitoring

PBF Energy Delaware City, Del 182,200 Preparing

PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160,000 Preparing

SHIPPING

* The U.S. Coast Guard said decisions whether to limit or stop New York Harbour traffic depending on the storm's path, no restrictions yet.

OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS

* Buckeye Partners said its 21.6-million-barrel storage facility in the Bahamas escaped damage as Irene passed, but monitoring conditions before restarting operations.

* Statoilsaid its 6.75 million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island escaped visible damage.

* Sunoco Inc said it was "monitoring the storm closely" and "taking steps under our hurricane preparedness plan" to ready terminals at Newark, New Jersey, and areas under threat from Irene.

* Kinder Morgan said it planned to shut its major petroleum terminals at Carteret, N.J., 7.2 million barrels, and Staten Island, New York, 2.9 million barrels. It was taking precautions at Perth Amboy, N.J., 3.5 million barrels.

* Magellan Midstream Partners said it suspended operations at its petroleum terminals in Selma, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia, as Irene approached.

* Magellan said it was monitoring and preparing at terminals at New Haven, Connecticut., 4 million barrels, and Wilmington, Delaware., 2.8 million barrels, continued to operate as they prepared for the storm.

* Enterprise Products said its Providence, Rhode Island, propane ship terminal was monitoring the storm and making preparations for a possible visit by Irene.

PIPELINES

* El Paso Corp said its Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit notified customers it anticipated limited flexibility to manage imbalances if Irene impacts areas it serves on the East Coast.

* Kinder Morgan said it was "fueling vehicles, generators, pumps and securing equipment" around all facilities, including Plantation products pipeline.

* Colonial Pipeline, petroleum products pipeline supplying the East from the Gulf Coast refining complex, said it was preparing for the storm in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey, but no effect on operations midday Friday. Colonial said delivery terminals may have to be shut but no decisions yet.

* NiSource said it was preparing its Columbia gas transmission system and local distribution systems for Irene and will take appropriate actions as a result of the storm threat.

* Williams said it was preparing Transco pipeline to minimize disruptions in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from the storm. Metre and compressor stations storm-readied. Generators, chainsaws, vehicles in place.

LNG TERMINALS

* GDF Suez said its Everett, Massachusetts, liquefied natural gas import terminal has backup power and no ship arrivals scheduled during period Irene is a threat.

* Dominion said it was following hurricane contingency plan preparing its Cove Point, Maryland., LNG terminal. Will evacuate nonessential personnel at appropriate time.

COAL TERMINALS

* Kinder Morgan said its Pier IX coal exporting terminal at Newport News, Virginia, will close for 24 hours on Saturday. Annual capacity 14 million short tons.

* Norfolk Southern said its Lamberts Point coal terminal at Norfolk, Virginia., was loading a final ship before shutting down on Friday to await passage of the storm.

RAIL LINES

* Norfolk Southern and CSX said they were preparing rail service along the East Coast to weather the storm. NS said it will hold shipments away from seaports pending Irene's passage.

FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:

MAJOR PIPELINES

Company Carries Capacity

Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a

Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a

Williams Transco Natural gas 9.0 Bcf/d

Spectra Algonquin Natural gas 2.4 Bcf/d

NiSource Columbia Natural gas n/a

LNG TERMINALS

Dominion Cove Point terminal Lusby, Md

Distrigas Everett Terminal Everett, Mass

RAILROADS

Two main lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX, haul coal, petroleum products and other freight in the East.

COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)

Location Capacity (annual)

Maryland (Baltimore)

CONSOL Energy 12 million short tons

Chesapeake 4

Virginia (Hampton Roads)

Lamberts Point 30

Pier IX 14

DTA 20

OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE

Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these sites:

Company Location Product Capacity (mln bbls)

Western Yorktown, Va petroleum n/a

Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a

First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a

Sunoco Inc Newark, NJ petroleum n/a

Kinder Morgan Carteret, NJ petroleum 7.2

Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, NJ petroleum 3.5

Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y., petroleum 2.9

Magellan New Haven, Conn. propane n/a

