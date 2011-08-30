Flood waters remain several feet deep in Wayne, New Jersey August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BOSTON Roughly one million customers remained without power throughout New England in the northeast U.S. on Tuesday, two days after a killer storm barrelled through the region.

Power outages were most widespread in Massachusetts and Connecticut, where some residents could remain in the dark for a week or more, officials said.

In Massachusetts, more than 250,000 customers were without power early on Tuesday, down from more than 500,000 a day earlier, emergency management officials reported.

Neighbouring Connecticut still had just over 500,000 residents without power on Tuesday morning, said emergency management spokesman Scott DeVico.

A second storm-related death in Connecticut was also confirmed, he said.

Flooding remained a concern especially in the southern portion of the Connecticut River Basin, where the river was expected to crest overnight into Wednesday at just over 15 feet, flirting with major flood stage.

The swollen river in Connecticut is a delayed response from all the precipitation to the north working its way down, said National Weather Service senior hydrologist Bill Saunders.

In Vermont, where floodwaters damaged homes and businesses and shut down hundreds of roads, 21,000 customers remained without electricity, said Mark Bosma, a spokesman for the Vermont Division of Emergency Management.

The state planned to begin distributing food and water to towns cut off due to road closures, airlifting supplies as needed, Bosma said.

New Hampshire officials have reported one confirmed storm-related death and 240 injuries. In the Granite State, more than 33,000 residents were without power.

In Rhode Island, where roughly 130,000 customers remained in the dark, the coastline was battered from Hurricane Irene.

"This is the worst coastal erosion that I have seen," Governor Lincoln Chafee said after touring damage in Westerly.

Central Maine Power Company reported nearly 93,000 customers were still without power early on Tuesday.

