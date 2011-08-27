TOMS RIVER, New Jersey More than a million people fled resort towns along the New Jersey shore ahead of powerful Hurricane Irene, whose arrival Saturday was just hours away.

Mandatory evacuations covered all of the state's barrier island beach resorts, including such well-known and popular spots as Atlantic City, Cape May and Long Beach Island.

Irene was expected to hit the state with at least 120 km/h winds and 15-30 cm of rain starting Saturday night. Four deaths have been reported in North Carolina and Virginia as the storm pushes northward.

"Over one million people have left the Jersey shore in the past 24 hours," Governor Chris Christie said at a press conference. "The best way to preserve human life on the Jersey shore is for there to be no human beings on the Jersey shore."

At an American Red Cross shelter in Toms River, about 13 km west of the barrier island town of Seaside Heights, 375 people were preparing to sleep on cots in a high school auditorium, including European students hired for summer jobs.

"We came to the shelter because we wanted to come," said Emiliya Ileva, 22, a Bulgarian student who has been working on the boardwalk at Seaside Heights since May.

"It's the same for me I don't have a place to stay so I just came here," said Stoyanka Simeonova, 24. Both women are from the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

Shelter manager Sidney Farcy of the American Red Cross said the facility filled up Saturday afternoon but more cots were being ordered and another shelter was available nearby.

"If we continue to get people and the storm is upon us there is a gym where we can roll out the wrestling mats," said Farcy, who is from Joplin, Missouri, site of a devastating tornado in May.

Christie said that in Atlantic County, one of three counties being evacuated, 90 percent of residents and visitors had left, but a few elderly people were staying put.

Police would visit some 600 of the holdouts and try to persuade them to leave, the governor said.

Irene came ashore over North Carolina's Outer Banks near Cape Lookout around 7:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 p.m BST), and then chugged up the coast on a north-northeast track. By 5 p.m. (10:00 p.m. BST), the centre was 80 km south southeast of Norfolk, Virginia, and 545 km south southwest of New York City.

"IT'S THE WAVES'

The looming storm was bringing the biggest waves of the season in New Jersey, prompting scores of surfers to flock to beaches despite the rain.

"It's the waves," said Guy Gallo of Little Silver, N.J., as he prepared to paddle out into the Atlantic Ocean. "But you don't want to get caught out when the hurricane hits."

At a doughnut shop in Sea Bright, a sign advertising its closing hours read: "Friday 10 p.m., Saturday noon, Sunday, Good Luck."

In Sea Bright, stores were boarded up, a sight that locals said they could not recall ever seeing.

"A lot of people are taking this a lot more seriously," said the borough's emergency management coordinator, Patrick Mason Jr.

A long, narrow barrier beach, Sea Bright is at risk of flooding from the Atlantic Ocean on one side and from the Shrewsbury River on its inland side, he said.

Casinos and hotels in Atlantic City were emptied out on orders of the governor. A state of emergency has been in effect in New Jersey since Thursday.

A southbound stretch of nearly 160 km of the Garden State Parkway south of the Raritan River was closed, as was the Atlantic City Expressway, which heads to Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for Cape May County, also under evacuation orders, said only about 10,000 people, out of about 800,000 people who live or were visiting, remained.

All along the shore towns, homeowners were taking precautions. In the wealthy enclave of Deal, workers were boarding up windows on some of its mansions while household employees huddled in bus shelters, waiting to go home.

(Additional reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia and Molly O'Toole in Washington. Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Xavier Briand)