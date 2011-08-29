More than 5.1 million homes and businesses along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard were still without power Monday evening after passage of Tropical Storm Irene. That was down from 5.5 million earlier Monday, but utilities said it could take days to restore electricity in accessible areas and weeks in hardest-hit regions.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that 5.12 million customers were without power as of 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), with the most outages in New York state, where 888,637 customers - down from 939,000 Monday morning - were affected.

An earlier DOE report on Sunday had identified 5.95 million customers without power. Monday afternoon's figure implies at least 800,000 customers had power restored since then.

Reports from utility firms and tallied by Reuters identified at least 3 million users without power at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT), but that estimate doesn't take into account all utilities.

Monday's DOE figures break out power cuts by state. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Virginia -- where the outages were greatest in number -- all had more than 600,000 users affected.

In Rhode Island, where the biggest percentage of users was affected, about two-thirds of the customers had no power, or more than 280,000, the DOE said.

Utilities brought service to some customers on Monday, but said the work would take days in many areas.

Utilities spent the first hours after Irene assessing overall system damage and deciding where to send crews to restore service. Crews were already busy in storm-damaged areas on Monday. In some hard-hit areas, however, the fixes could take weeks.

RESTORATION SCHEDULES

Consolidated Edison said around 121,000 customers in New York City and nearby Westchester County were without power on Monday afternoon, down from around 188,000 on Sunday. The utility had plans to restore service to all customers by late Thursday.

Jersey Central Power and Light, which serves central and northern New Jersey, said 350,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of 670,000 on Sunday. Most will be back by the weekend, and all by early next week, the company said.

"There are still areas we can't get to because of flooding and debris," said Jersey Central spokesman Ron Morano, who estimated that restoring service would take several days.

In Pennsylvania, utilities estimated 90 percent of customers would be restored by the end of the day Wednesday.

In D.C. and Maryland, Pepco said it expected to restore all customers by Thursday evening. DelMarVa Power expected to have customers restored by noon Thursday. Baltimore Gas & Electric foresaw all customers restored by Saturday.

In Virginia and North Carolina, Dominion estimated at least 90 percent of affected customers would have power restored by end of day Friday.

