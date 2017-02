More than half a million customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia on Saturday after Hurricane Irene made landfall on the U.S. East Coast.

Irene, carrying winds of 140 km/hour, was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was churning north-northeast at 22 kph, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said.

