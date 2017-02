Nearly 850,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia on Saturday after Hurricane Irene made landfall on the U.S. East Coast.

Irene, carrying winds of 140 km per hour, was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was churning north-northeast at 22 km per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, David Sheppard and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)