NEW YORK Energy companies began to restore pipeline and terminal operations on Monday following interruptions due to Hurricane Irene.

Below is a list of oil and natural gas pipeline, terminal and LNG operations.

* COLONIAL PIPELINE says its 5,500 mile, 2.37 million barrel per day (bpd) refined products pipeline were nearly ready to resume full operations.

* KINDER MORGAN has restarted its 600,000 bpd Plantation refined products line, which was shut between Greensboro, North Carolina and Washington, DC.

* KINDER MORGAN has reopened all New York Harbor oil produce terminals except for the 7.8 million barrel terminal in Carteret, New Jersey.

* WILLIAMS TRANSCO PIPELINE said the Transco systems in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions are running normally on backup generators after experiencing some minor flooding and power losses.

* NISOURCE said Sunday it encountered no storm-related problems on its Columbia pipeline or gas distribution system in Virginia.

* SPECTRA ENERGY said operations were not materially affected by Irene.

* EL PASO CORP said it was continuing to assess any possible flooding effects on its Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems and related infrastructure in its Northern Division operating areas, rerouting natural gas movements as necessary. There was no impact on customers.

On Sunday the company said it was investigating a possible issue with a regulator that controls the flow on the 300 line at "MLV 334" in Westchester County, N.Y., one of the flooded areas of concern.

"At this time flows are being redirected to move gas from the 200 line at Station 261 in Agawam, Massachusetts into the 300 line to meet the demand in this area of the system," a website posting said.

* DOMINION RESOURCES said the Dominion Cove Point LNG terminal had not been damaged by the storm.

(Reporting by Joe Silha, Eileen Moustakis, Janet McGurty, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Andrea Evans)