CHICAGO Barges have been restricted from approaching the U.S. Gulf as Tropical Storm Isaac threatens to slam into the coast, according to the Crescent River Port Pilots Association.

The association, in consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, suspended barge traffic and the movement of vessels on the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as of 9 a.m. CDT (3:00 p.m. British time) on Monday, said Capt. A.J. Gibbs, president of the association.

"You'll see nothing moving on the river at all," he said.

Isaac, if it stays on its current track, is expected to hit the Gulf Coast between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Katrina crashing into New Orleans, according to U.S. National Hurricane Centre.

Isaac is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Centre said the storm was not expected to strengthen beyond Category 1, the weakest type on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.

Still, the suspension of river traffic affects more than 100 vessels, many of which are bulk carriers transporting goods such as grain, Gibbs said. He predicted that vessel movement will not return to normal before Thursday.

