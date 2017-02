HOUSTON BHP Billiton said on Monday that it would fully evacuate and shut its two oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico by day's end, ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac's arrival.

The company's Shenzi platform can produce up to 120,000 barrels per day of oil and 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, while its Neptune platform can produce 50,000 bpd of oil and 50 mmcf/d of gas.

