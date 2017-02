HOUSTON BP Plc said on Monday that all seven of its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms have been fully evacuated, with all production shut down.

The company also said it was evacuating its onshore facilities in Houma and Port Fourchon, Louisiana, ahead of the storm's landfall. BP operates a learning centre in Houma.

BP said the company was "taking precautions" at its 400,780 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, but operations were normal at the plant.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)