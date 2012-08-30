HOUSTON BP Plc said on Thursday that the company would fly crews out to its shut Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms for damage inspections after Tropical Storm Isaac's passage when weather permitted, but in the meantime all of its output remained shut.

BP, the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, operates seven platforms in the Gulf including Thunder Horse, the world's largest, which can produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil and 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The company said its training facility in Houma, Louisiana, and a logistics base in Port Fourchon also remained shut and evacuated.

