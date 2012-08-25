HOUSTON Leading U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer BP Plc (BP.L) shut production at three more platforms on Saturday as it evacuates workers ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in a statement.

"We are evacuating all crewmembers from our Thunder Horse platform, and other offshore facilities in the Mississippi Canyon, including Na Kika, Horn Mountain and Marlin, and have temporarily suspended oil and natural gas production there," BP said in statement.

BP announced it was shutting production on Thunder Horse, the world's largest oil platform, on Friday.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)