HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said it was shutting its 192,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint venture refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, and reducing production at its 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, the nation's third-largest due Tropical Storm Isaac.

The Chalmette refinery, located on the east side of the New Orleans metropolitan area along the Mississippi River, is operated by Exxon in a joint-venture with Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA.

The Baton Rouge refinery usually remains in operation when a storm threatens Louisiana to maintain the state's fuel supplies.

