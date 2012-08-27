U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico increasingly shut production and evacuated energy infrastructure staff on Monday as Tropical Storm Isaac shifted west, on a path expected to disrupt the majority of U.S. offshore output.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Sunday that 24.19 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 8.24 percent of natural gas production per day was shut down.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and 7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 44 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

Fuelled by warm Gulf waters, Isaac was expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph (169 kph) winds, and landfall was likely to come midweek somewhere between Florida and Louisiana, the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said.

Forecasters at Weather Insight, an arm of Thomson Reuters, said on Sunday that the storm's path gave it a 95 percent chance of hitting the heart of Gulf oil and gas production south of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, with one to three of them major.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Erwin Seba, Houlihan, Janet McGurty and Shruti Chaturvedi; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)