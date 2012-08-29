Hurricane Isaac pummelled the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, flooding levees in low-lying parishes near where oil and gas producers and refiners have shut in operations, seven years to the day after Hurricane Katrina.

The Category 1 hurricane made first landfall on Tuesday evening, retreated, and moved back inland early Wednesday, packing 80 miles-per-hour (130 kilometer-per-hour) winds.

The hurricane's centre was moving 35 miles south-southeast of Houma, Louisiana, and about 55 miles southwest of New Orleans, at 6:00 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Centre.

Energy firms were waiting for the storm to pass before they can restart shut-in offshore production and oil refineries.

The Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana, home to the Phillips 66 Belle Chasse refinery, reported flooding along an 18-mile stretch on the east bank of the Mississippi River but said the 247,000-barrel-per-day plant has not yet reported any Isaac-related damage.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimated about 936,000 bpd or 12 percent of oil refining capacity had come offline on the Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that 93.28 percent of oil and 66.7 percent of natural gas production was disrupted by the hurricane in the Gulf.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and 7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 44 percent of the country's oil refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)