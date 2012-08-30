Tropical Storm Isaac weakened as it moved north on Thursday after it drenched the U.S. Gulf Coast and forced offshore energy producers and coastal refiners to shut operations.

The storm is expected to turn into a tropical depression on Thursday night but could still bring heavy rain and floods to the central United States, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Energy companies will start assessing the damage caused by the storm, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday, and could start moving key personnel back to offshore platforms and resume operations as early as Thursday.

The ports of New Orleans and Morgan City in Louisiana and Mobile Bay in Alabama remained closed on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), which handles about 13 percent of foreign crude shipped to the United States, said it is assessing damage to the port in the wake of Isaac to determine when to restart. It resumed deliveries out of St. James, Louisiana, Wednesday after power was restored at the storage facility.

The Henry Hub natural gas delivery point was operating normally Thursday.

The Phillips 66 Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, "seems to be fine", an official from the Plaquemines Parish told local media. The refinery is located on the west bank of the Mississippi River, which cuts the parish in two.

The U.S. Department of Energy has estimated some 936,500 barrels per day, or 12 percent of oil refining capacity, was taken offline on the Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 94.72 percent of oil and 71.64 percent of natural gas production was disrupted by the hurricane in the Gulf.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and 7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 44 percent of the country's oil refining capacity lie along the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

Disaster modeller Eqecat said Isaac has already caused up to $1 billion (630.7 million pounds) in economic losses for offshore energy assets.

(Reporting by Houston, New York and Bangalore newsrooms; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bob Burgdorfer)