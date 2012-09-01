Tropical Storm Isaac is pictured over Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida in this August 30, 2012 NASA handout satellite image taken at 1345 GMT. REUTERS/NASA/Handout.

Catherine Thiel (R), 70, and Yvonne La Crosse, 90, are rescued by Sheriff Deputies from West Pointe a la Hache after Hurricane Isaac in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

A mailbox with a statue of W.C. Fields stands above the water line on a street flooded by Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Sherry Henson (L) and Charmin Cosse try to save a cow after Hurricane Isaac along Highway 23 in Plaquemines, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

A street light knocked down by wind lies on St. Charles Avenue as the final bands of Tropical Storm Isaac pass New Orleans, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION Sherry Henson (L) and Charmin Cosse try to save a cow along Highway 23 after Tropical Storm Isaac in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Home are seen surrounded by water after Hurricane Isaac in Ironton, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Cattle struggle through flood waters as they try to reach higher ground after Hurricane Isaac along Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

A home and car is surrounded by water after Hurricane Isaac in Ironton, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Guardsmen from the Louisiana Army National Guard assist residents in saving their cattle after Hurricane Isaac in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

An Army Special Forces officer helps a sheriff's deputy evacuate a local resident and his two dogs from a flooded area using a zodiac boat during Hurricane Isaac operations in Hancock County in this Mississippi Army National Guard handout image released August 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann/Mississippi Army National Guard/Handout

Slidell Police Department Swat Detective Jeff Theriot carries 21-month-old Nicholas Parker as mother Lanedra Parker follows during an evacuation of the Forestwood Apartments after Hurricane Isaac passed through Slidell, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Homes are seen surrounded by water after Hurricane Isaac in Ironton, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

The remnants of Hurricane Isaac were grinding slowing northward early on Saturday with its centre now deep into Missouri and the heavy rain stretching for hundreds of miles east into Illinois amid reports of tornadoes and high winds, meteorologists said.

Drought-stricken areas of Missouri and Illinois were easily absorbing the rain Friday and the system was expected to soak the region deep into Sunday, said Jayson Gosselin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's St. Louis-area office.

"We have gotten pretty widespread light to moderate rain that has piled up," Gosselin said. "The rain is certainly going to help our drought situation up here."

Most places in the area were reporting 1 to 3 inches (2.5 cm to 7.5 cm) of rain by late on Friday and were expected to see up to 5 inches of rain through Sunday, though some might see "upwards of 5, 6, 7 inches," Gosselin said.

A wide swath of central Illinois from west to east was expected to receive similar amounts of rain as the system slowly passes through the state, the weather service said.

The weather service received reports of two tornadoes in Illinois and one in Missouri on Friday that caused what looked like fairly minor damage, Gosselin said. Two possible storm tracks will probably be surveyed on Saturday, he said.

The rain has been fairly consistent, and due to drought conditions and low river levels there have not been any reports of flash flooding or river flooding so far in the area, he said.

The slow-moving tropical depression dropped up to 8.5 inches (21 cm) of rain in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where there were several flash flood watches and warnings on Friday. Many more Arkansas cities reported rain totalling 5 inches (13 cm) or more.

The system was expected to gradually turn more east from the Mississippi River valley into the Ohio River valley by Saturday night, bringing heavy rain into the central Appalachians by Monday and Tuesday.

At least four deaths were attributed to Isaac in the Gulf Coast. Residents were cleaning up on Friday, looking for electricity to be restored slowly and energy companies were getting ready to resume operating offshore rigs.

Isaac was the first hurricane to strike the United States this year and hit New Orleans almost exactly seven years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city, causing an estimated 1,800 deaths.

Isaac caused widespread flooding and property damage in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

The system lingered over New Orleans for the better part of two days, providing a first and successful test of the city's new $14.5 billion flood-control system assembled after Katrina. Areas outside those flood protections fared worse.

At least one levee was overtopped southwest of New Orleans, leaving some homes under 12 feet (3.6 metres) of water. New Orleans was struck by 20 inches (50 cm) of rain, many other locations in Louisiana and Mississippi logged more than 10 inches (25 cm) of rain.

(Reporting by David Bailey, Kevin Murphy, Suzi Parker and Tim Ghianni; editing by Mohammad Zargham)