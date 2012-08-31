Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
Hurricane Isaac has caused anywhere from $700 million (443 million pounds) to $2 billion in insured onshore losses after striking the U.S. Gulf Coast earlier this week, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.
AIR's estimates are slightly higher than its peer, Eqecat, which previously pegged onshore insured losses at $500 million to $1.5 billion.
Either way, the projections suggest that Isaac did much less damage than last year's Hurricane Irene, which brought serious flooding and prolonged power outages to the Northeastern states and New England.
Irene, which is considered the 10th costliest hurricane ever, ran up about $4.3 billion in insured losses. (For a graphic on the largest hurricane losses ever, click here: link.reuters.com/rer32t).
State Farm, by far the largest insurer in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, said earlier on Thursday it had already received about 1,100 claims. Roughly 90 percent of those are for homeowners policies, and the rest for auto damages.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.
FRANKFURT/PARIS PSA Group has pledged to respect existing Opel and Vauxhall job guarantees if it buys the European arm of General Motors , though some analysts say thousands of jobs are eventually likely to go for the deal to work.