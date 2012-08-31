Fewer than 600,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas were without electricity Friday morning as utility crews began clearing debris and restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Isaac which hit the Louisiana coast Tuesday evening.

The remnants of Isaac, now a tropical depression, was forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the U.S. central Midwest on Friday.

A day earlier, the Energy Department said power outages peaked at more than 1.04 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi in a report that also counts customers of electric co-ops as well as investor-owned utilities.

Entergy Corp, the hardest-hit utility, has been able to restore power to about 200,000 customers across Louisiana, but large areas of Orleans Parish and nearby Jefferson Parish remain without service.

Entergy said Isaac left 769,500 customers in the dark, making it the fourth most-damaging storm in the company's history behind Hurricanes Katrina, Gustav and Rita.

More than 12,000 line workers and contractors from two dozen states were working to clear debris and tree limbs and repair damaged lines and substations.

Entergy is a key power supplier to U.S. Gulf Coast energy facilities, like refineries, chemical plants, crude import and natural gas pipeline and processing facilities.

In Louisiana, 51 high-voltage lines and 24 substations were initially out of service after the storm, Entergy said.

None of Entergy's power plants were damaged and it was preparing to restart the Waterford nuclear unit which shut protectively ahead of the storm.

