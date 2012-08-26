HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Sunday that the company planned to fully evacuate and shut production at its east-central Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac's arrival as a hurricane.

The company already had begun evacuating workers not directly involved in production, like cooks and cleaning staff.

Shell did not specify which platforms would be affected, but could include Mars, with capacity to produce up to 160,000 bpd of oil and 121 mmcf of gas per day; Ursa, with 150,000 bpd oil and 400 mmcf gas per day capacity; and Brutus, with 100,000 bpd oil and 150 mmcf gas per day.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays)