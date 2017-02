HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday that Motiva Enterprises' two Louisiana refineries were operating at reduced rates ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac's landfall.

The refineries, 235,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Convent and 233,500 bpd in Norco, are operated by Motiva, a 50-50 venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco.

Shell also said its chemical plants in Giesmar, Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama were operating at reduced rates.

The company also said on Monday that it had shut its Capline crude oil pipeline from Louisiana to the Midwest on Saturday.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr)