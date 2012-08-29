HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday the company expects to begin restarting and restaffing its shut Gulf of Mexico operations on Friday after finishing damage assessments on Thursday after Tropical Storm Isaac.

Shell said its central and east-central Gulf oil and gas platforms remained shut and evacuated on Wednesday as the storm, downgraded from a hurricane, hovered over the Louisiana coastline.

The weather conditions blocked plans to do flyover inspections, which are routine after a storm moves ashore.

"We will continue to monitor weather reports and respond accordingly," Shell said.

Shell operates five deepwater platforms in the central and east-central Gulf: Mars, which can produce up to 160,000 barrels per day of oil and 121 million cubic feet of natural gas; Ursa, 150,000 bpd oil and 400 mmcf per day of gas; Auger, 101,000 bpd oil and 415 mmcf per day of gas; Brutus, 100,000 bpd oil and 150 mmcf per day of gas; and Ram-Powell, 70,000 bpd oil and 260 mmcf per day of gas.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)