HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday the company was restaffing its shut Gulf of Mexico operations, but production ramp-ups to pre-Isaac levels could take three to five days after inspections wrap up.

Shell also said production ramp-up speed will depend on refining operations onshore, where several shut Louisiana refineries may take several days to restart.

The major Gulf oil and gas producer shut platforms in the central and east-central parts of the Gulf, where Shell operates five deepwater platforms.

The company said inspections will start once power and communications aboard its platforms and drilling operations are restored.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)