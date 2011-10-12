PUERTO VALLARTA/MANZANILLO, Mexico Hurricane Jova swept inland on Wednesday after making landfall as a Category Two storm on Mexico's Pacific coast late on Tuesday, dumping heavy rain that threatens to cause flash floods and mudslides.

With top winds reaching 85 miles per hour (140 kph), Jova was about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of the major port city of Manzanillo at 2:00 p.m. PDT (0900 GMT), the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The Miami-based NHC said the centre of Jova crossed the Mexican coast near the town of Chamela in the state of Jalisco on a stretch of land dotted with beaches south of Puerto Vallarta. Mexico has no major oil installations in the Pacific.

Downtown in the popular resort of Puerto Vallarta, people boarded up shops as dark clouds gathered for most of Tuesday.

Jalisco authorities protectively set up some 70 shelters. There were no evacuations in Puerto Vallarta but south of the beach resort, people were brought to safety from the towns of Zihuatlan and Melaque near Barra de Navidad.

Earlier on Tuesday, workers scrambled to fill and stack sandbags to protect the professional beach volleyball courts on Puerto Vallarta's coast, where events from the Panamerican Games are scheduled to be staged later this week.

"Steady weakening is expected after the centre crosses the coast," the centre said earlier.

Puerto Vallarta's last big hurricane was Kenna in 2002, which hit with top winds of 144 mph (230 kph) and flooded streets close to the shore, causing damage that took authorities days to clear.

FEARS OF LANDSLIDES, RAIN

Jova could produce up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rainfall over four states, with isolated rainfall of up to 20 inches (51 cm), the hurricane centre said.

Manzanillo, Mexico's main point of arrival for cargo containers, has been closed since late Sunday and about 13 container ships are stuck in the port. Heavy rain and strong winds hit the port for most of Tuesday.

The port handles about 750 containers of cargo a month and ships goods including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and tequila to Asian and North American markets.

Beachfront hotels were deserted and many shops were closed by lunchtime on Tuesday. Depending on conditions, the port could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday. Puerto Vallarta's port was also closed.

Further south, a tropical depression named Twelve E formed overnight, prompting the Mexican government to issue a tropical storm warning from Barra De Tonala southeastward to the Mexico-Guatemala border, the NHC said.

The depression, carrying winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), was headed north towards the Pacific coast and could become a tropical storm later on Wednesday, the centre said.

"The depression is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches (13-25 cm) over portions of the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas as well as portions of Guatemala ... with possible isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches (38 cm)," it said.

(Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)