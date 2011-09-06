Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
Katia has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with dangerous rip currents being the main hazard along the U.S. East Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said late Monday.
At 11:00 p.m. ET (04:00 a.m. BST), Katia was located about 450 miles (725 km) south of Bermuda and was packing winds of 135 miles per hour (215 km/h), NHC added.
"Some fluctuations in strength are possible during the next 24 hours, followed by slow weakening," the NHC said.
The hurricane was presently moving towards the northwest near 10 miles per hour (17 km/h) and this general motion was expected to continue through Wednesday.
Forecasters expect the hurricane to veer away from the U.S. east coast later this week and then head northeastwards out to the open sea.
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.