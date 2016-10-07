National Guard Staff Sargent Reggie McCall (C) gives instructions to guard units 1782 and 172 before deploying for duty for Hurricane Matthew service in Conway, South Carolina, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

National Guard units 1782 and 172 of Chester and Lancaster, South Carolina, board vehicles while deploying for duty for Hurricane Matthew service in Conway, South Carolina, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Members of National Guard units 1782 and 172 of Chester and Lancaster, South Carolina, prepare for deployment for service in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

National Guard Staff Sargent Reggie McCall (C) gives instructions to guard units 1782 and 172 before deploying for duty in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Ray Patterson, Deputy Brigade Commander 678th ADA Brigade with the National Guard, checks on soldiers who are assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with traffic control ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON The U.S. National Guard said on Friday that Hurricane Matthew was most likely expected to primarily cause flooding damage as it headed north to North and South Carolina, rather than wind damage, based on the storm's current trajectory.

"We're actually preparing from a (National) Guard's side to support our governors mostly for a flooding event as you move further north rather than a wind event," Air Force Major General J.C. Witham, the director of domestic operations for the National Guard Bureau, told Pentagon reporters.

