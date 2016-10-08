Almost 1.4 million homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning as Hurricane Matthew crashed north along the Atlantic coast of Florida to Georgia and South Carolina, electric companies said.
Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with heavy rain and wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it marched north through the Caribbean.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies near Matthew's forecast path.
Power Company State/Pro Out Now
NextEra - FPL FL 475,500
Southern - Georgia Power GA 279,400
Florida municipals FL 276,000
Scana SC 142,000
Duke - Progress Florida FL 108,400
Florida cooperatives FL 79,000
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 29,400
Santee Cooper SC 2,800
Dominion VA, NC 500
Emera - Tampa Electric FL -
Southern - Gulf Power FL -
Jackson EMC GA -
Cobb EMC GA -
Total 1,393,000
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)