Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Gas pumps are wrapped as a station is closed before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne, Florida, U.S., October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rain falls and winds caused by storm are seen while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Almost 1.4 million homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning as Hurricane Matthew crashed north along the Atlantic coast of Florida to Georgia and South Carolina, electric companies said.

Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with heavy rain and wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it marched north through the Caribbean.

The following lists outages at U.S. power companies near Matthew's forecast path.

Power Company State/Pro Out Now

vince

NextEra - FPL FL 475,500

Southern - Georgia Power GA 279,400

Florida municipals FL 276,000

Scana SC 142,000

Duke - Progress Florida FL 108,400

Florida cooperatives FL 79,000

Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 29,400

Santee Cooper SC 2,800

Dominion VA, NC 500

Emera - Tampa Electric FL -

Southern - Gulf Power FL -

Jackson EMC GA -

Cobb EMC GA -

Total 1,393,000

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)