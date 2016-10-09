Almost 2.2 million homes and businesses were without power Sunday morning after Hurricane Matthew pummelled the U.S. Atlantic Southeast coast over the weekend, according to local electric companies.

Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina with heavy rain and wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.

The remnants of the storm, still packing winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kmh) early Sunday, were located in the Atlantic Ocean about 60 miles (95 km) east of North Carolina's Outer Banks as they move away from the coast and into the sea.

The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's (NEE.N) FPL power company in Florida, which reported a total of 969,000 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 754,000 homes and businesses.

FPL said it was on track to restore power to essentially all customers by end of Sunday, but noted pockets of severe flooding and damage would likely extend outages for a few homes and businesses until Monday.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Hugh Lawson)