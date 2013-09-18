Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean region are pictured in this September 16, 2013 NASA satellite handout photo, which shows the remains of Tropical Storm Ingrid on the east coast of Mexico. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

An area of low pressure now located over the Yucatan peninsula has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

"The low is forecast to move west-northwestward and emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today, where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression over the next day or two," the NHC said.

This disturbance will likely spread heavy rains over portions of eastern Mexico and could cause life-threatening floods and mudslides, it added.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)