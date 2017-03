A low pressure area now located over the northwestern Caribbean sea has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said in its latest advisory.

"This system has the potential to become a tropical storm at any time today as it moves north-northwestward into the southern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

