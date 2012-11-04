Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
NEW YORK Some 143,000 New York City voters will be reassigned to different polling sites for Tuesday's U.S. presidential election in the wake of superstorm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday.
The Board of Elections informed him of the plan, Bloomberg told a press conference on the recovery from Sandy. "Over the next day it's going to be critical that the Board of Elections communicate this to their poll workers," he said.
"Unfortunately, there is a history of not communicating changes to their poll workers," Bloomberg said, adding the board has proven to be "dysfunctional" in recent years.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.