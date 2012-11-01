NEW YORK At least 37 people have been killed in New York City due to the massive storm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Thursday.

Downtown Manhattan and parts of the city's Brooklyn borough remain without electricity, and restoration of power will "take time," Bloomberg said at a briefing.

Sunday's New York Marathon remained on schedule and is "not going to redirect any focus" from the city's safety and recovery efforts, he said.

The city's schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday. Public school students have been out of school since Monday, when the massive storm slammed into the U.S. east coast, causing high winds and massive flooding.

