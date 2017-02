Citgo Petroleum Corp said its terminals at Chesapeake, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; and Braintree, Massachusetts, were currently closed.

Additionally, its terminals in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and South Portland, Maine, may close their loading racks overnight, depending on storm conditions, a company official said.

Citgo is the U.S. refining subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)