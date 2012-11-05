Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during a concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Mary Blige and dozens of other musicians and celebrities helped raise some $23 million for victims of Hurricane Sandy on NBC television, while a Day of Giving on ABC TV networks raised more than $10 million.

The American Red Cross said the one-hour NBC telethon on Friday, featuring performances by celebrities with strong New York and New Jersey connections, generated a record number of individual donations by phone, text and online for victims of Sandy.

The preliminary amount raised was nearly $23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.

On ABC on Monday, viewers and celebrities had raised more than $10 million, also for the American Red Cross, midway through a day-long fundraiser for victims of last week's storm, which devastated the U.S. Northeast and killed more that 100 people.

Journalist Barbara Walters made a personal donation of $250,000 and manned phone lines during breakfast show "Good Morning America" along with Katie Couric, actor Ben Stiller and "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, ABC said. Donations are expected to rise further during the day-long event.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)