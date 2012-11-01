Deaths in the United States and Canada from Sandy, the massive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this week, rose to at least 93 on Thursday after the number of victims reported by authorities in New York City jumped and deaths in New Jersey and elsewhere also rose.

The latest New York City death count has risen to 38, police said. Fifteen of the city's dead were found on Staten Island, whose southeast flank took the full brunt of the storm surge.

New Jersey state police confirmed the death toll in the state had reached 12 as search and rescue teams continued to gain access to devastated areas.

The storm also killed at least 69 people in the Caribbean, including at least 54 in Haiti and 11 in Cuba, before hitting the U.S. coast, authorities said.

The following are reported and confirmed North American deaths related to the storm. State authorities have warned the numbers are subject to change and could go up or down. A decrease may occur if the cause of death is later deemed not to be a direct result of the storm.

* New York state: 46 (38 in New York City and eight elsewhere in the state)

* New Jersey: 12

* Maryland: 11

* Pennsylvania: 9

* West Virginia: 6

* Connecticut: 4

* Virginia: 2

* North Carolina: 2*

* Toronto, Canada: 1

* The captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles (201 km) off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina, is still missing. * Massachusetts state police said a traffic accident that killed one man during the time of the storm was not related to the storm or weather.

