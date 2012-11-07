The death toll from Sandy, the historic storm that pounded the U.S. East Coast last week, increased to at least 120 on Tuesday in the United States and Canada.

Among the latest victims found was a 57-year-old homeless woman killed when a tree fell on her tent pitched in woods on Long Island, New York. Her body was discovered on Monday afternoon in the tent but the date of her death was not known, said Suffolk County Police.

An additional six deaths were recorded in New Jersey, where Sandy crashed ashore in the United States on October 29, state police said.

The storm killed at least 69 people in the Caribbean, including at least 54 in Haiti and 11 in Cuba, before hitting the U.S. coast, authorities said.

The following are reported and confirmed North American deaths related to the storm. State authorities have said the numbers are subject to change. A decrease may occur if the cause of death is later deemed not to be a direct result of the storm.

* New York state: 49 (40 in New York City and nine elsewhere in the state)

* New Jersey: 30

* Pennsylvania: 13

* Maryland: 11

* West Virginia: 6

* Connecticut: 5

* Virginia: 2

* North Carolina: 3*

* Toronto, Canada: 1

* Includes the missing captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles (200 km) off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina. The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for him.

